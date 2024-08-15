Agreed to Disney+ terms, can't sue for wife's death, responds Disney World over man's lawsuit

An entertainment resort complex in Florida, Disney World has asserted that it cannot be sued if a person agrees to its terms and conditions for a free trial its TV services.

According to a report by Mint, Jeffrey Piccolo, a 42-year-old doctor from New York had filed a lawsuit against Disney after his wife passed away in 2023 followed by a severe allergic reaction.

Piccolo accused a Disney World Florida restaurant of not taking sufficient precautions about his wife's dairy and but allergies, despite telling the staff several times.

According to a report by The Telegraph, Piccolo’s wife Dr Kanokporn Tangsuan, died in a hospital hours after their meal at the Raglan Road Irish Pub on October 5, 2023.

About 45 minutes of having their meal, Tangsuan suffered a severe allergic reaction and collapsed, while she was shopping along with her mother-in-law.

According to The Telegraph, a medical examiner said that her death was a result of anaphylaxis due to elevated levels of dairy and nut in her body.