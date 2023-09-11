Home
Air India's SFO flight diverted to Alaska due to tech issue; later lands at SFO

After fixing the issue, flight AI 175 took off and landed at San Francisco at around 1000 hours India time on Monday, an airline official said.
Last Updated 11 September 2023, 08:11 IST

A San Francisco (SFO)-bound Air India flight from Bengaluru, with more than 280 people onboard, was diverted to a city in Alaska due to a technical issue, according to an airline official.

After fixing the issue, flight AI 175 took off and landed at San Francisco at around 1000 hours India time on Monday, the official said.

The flight, operated by a B777 aircraft, faced a technical issue enroute to San Francisco. It was diverted to Anchorage, a city in Alaska.

There were more than 280 people onboard and the flight later landed at its destination after a delay of around four hours. Generally, the duration of the flight from Bengaluru to San Francisco is around 16 hours.

There was no official statement from Air India.

(Published 11 September 2023, 08:11 IST)
