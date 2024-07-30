Airline Royal Jordanian suspends flights to Beirut Monday and Tuesday: Report

Jordan's flag carrier Royal Jordanian has suspended flights to Beirut on Monday and Tuesday, Jordanian Television reported, citing a statement from the airline on Monday.
The airline said it was continuing to evaluate flights scheduled for Tuesday.
The move came as tensions escalated between Israel and the armed political group Hezbollah after a strike in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights killed 12 children and teenagers.
The Jordanian foreign ministry called on its citizens to avoid travelling to Lebanon in a statement later on Monday.
The statement also urged Jordanian citizens in Lebanon to exercise the utmost caution and stay away from areas of tension.
