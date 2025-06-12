Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

American Hindus fly aerial banner in NYC, back Cuomo's leadership amid tight mayoral race

The endorsement comes as the Democratic primary narrows to a contest between Cuomo, the former three-term New York Governor, and Assembly member Zohran Mamdani.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 June 2025, 05:29 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 June 2025, 05:29 IST
World newsNew YorkUS newsAndrew Cuomo

Follow us on :

Follow Us