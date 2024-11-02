Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

'Americans, Zionists will face crushing response', vows Iran's Khamenei

He made the comments to students ahead of the anniversary of the 1979 seizure of the US embassy in Tehran by hardline students shortly after the Islamic revolution that ousted the US-backed Shah.
Reuters
Last Updated : 02 November 2024, 09:58 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 November 2024, 09:58 IST
World newsUnited StatesIranIsraelAyatollah Ali Khamenei

Follow us on :

Follow Us