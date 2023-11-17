Amtrak train derails in Michigan after striking vehicle on tracks

An Amtrak passenger train carrying more than 200 passengers derailed in Michigan on Thursday night after striking a vehicle on the tracks; there were no immediate reports of injuries, the national railroad company said.

Amtrak said the accident happened about 10 pm near New Buffalo, Michigan, a township near Lake Michigan about an hour’s drive east of Chicago. The train, with six crew members and an estimated 218 passengers aboard, had been traveling west to Chicago from Pontiac, Michigan, and remained upright after the derailment, the company said.