<p>Dhaka/New Delhi: A Hindu man has been lynched in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bangladesh">Bangladesh </a>over alleged extortion, according to media reports, days after another man from the minority religion was lynched in the country.</p><p>The incident took place on Wednesday in Rajbari town's Pangsha upazila, <em>The Daily Star</em> newspaper on Thursday quoted police as saying.</p><p>The deceased, identified as Amrit Mondal, had allegedly formed a criminal gang and was involved in extortion and other criminal activities.</p><p>The interim government led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus "strongly condemned" the killing while asserting that it was not a communal attack.</p><p>On the day of the incident, Mondal was beaten up by locals when he, along with his group members, tried to extort money from a resident's house, the report said.</p>.Another man killed by mob in Bangladesh: Reports.<p>Upon receiving information about the incident, police rushed to the spot and rescued Mondal in a critical condition.</p><p>He was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead around 2:00 am, Assistant Superintendent of Police (Pangsha Circle) Debrata Sarkar said, according to the report.</p><p>Mondal's body was sent to Rajbari Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, Sarkar said.</p><p>Most of his associates fled after the incident, but police arrested one man and recovered firearms from his possession.</p><p>According to the police, Mondal had at least two cases filed against him, including a murder case.</p><p>Condemning the killing, the interim government said in a statement that it "does not support any kind of illegal activities, mass beatings or violence,” the state-run <em>BSS</em> news agency reported.</p><p>In a statement, the government said that the incident was not a communal attack but one stemming from a violent situation arising from extortion and terrorist activities.</p><p>Legal action will be taken against everyone directly or indirectly involved in the incident, it said.</p><p>The incident comes a week after another Hindu man, Dipu Das, was lynched and his body set on fire over blasphemy allegations in Mymensingh.</p><p>Police and other law enforcement agencies have made 12 arrests in the case so far.</p><p>Das’ killing sparked widespread protests by factory workers, students and rights groups in Dhaka and elsewhere in Bangladesh, and India expressed its concerns as well.</p><p>The interim government has said it would take care of Das' minor child, as well as his wife and parents.</p><p>The Hindu population in Bangladesh has been affected by a series of incidents against minority communities in the country after the ouster of then-prime minister Sheikh Hasina in August last year.</p>