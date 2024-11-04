At least 31 people killed in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza on November 3, medics say
Palestinians said the new aerial and ground offensives and forced evacuations were 'ethnic cleansing' aimed at emptying two northern Gaza towns and a refugee camp of their population in order to create buffer zones.
We have received an extremely concerning report that the Sheikh Radwan primary health care centre in northern #Gaza was struck today while parents were bringing their children to the life-saving #polio vaccination in an area where a humanitarian pause was agreed to allow… pic.twitter.com/YaFL6pQT3c