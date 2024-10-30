Home
At least 51 dead in flash floods in Spain's Valencia

Carlos Mazon, the regional leader of Valencia, told a press conference some people remained isolated in inaccessible locations.
Reuters
Last Updated : 30 October 2024, 08:52 IST

Published 30 October 2024, 08:52 IST
World newsspainFlash Floods

