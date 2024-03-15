JOIN US
Homeworld

At least 8 dead after migrant boat sinks off Turkey, state media reports

Four migrants were rescued and admitted to hospital early on Friday morning, while search and rescue operations were continuing with helicopters and planes.
Last Updated 15 March 2024, 10:36 IST

Istanbul: At least eight people drowned when a rubber boat carrying migrants sunk off Turkey's northwest province of Canakkale, the state-run Anadolu news agency reported on Friday.

Canakkale Governor Ilhami Aktas told Anadolu that four migrants were rescued and admitted to hospital early on Friday morning, while search and rescue operations were continuing with helicopters and planes.

It was not immediately clear how many migrants in total were on the boat, the governor told Anadolu.

(Published 15 March 2024, 10:36 IST)
World newsTurkey

