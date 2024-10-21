Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

At least 9 dead, 48 missing after migrant boat capsizes in Spain’s Canary Islands

The emergency services were able to rescue 27 of 84 migrants who were trying to reach the Spanish coast, they added.
Reuters
Last Updated : 20 October 2024, 23:44 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 October 2024, 23:44 IST
World newsspainboat capsized

Follow us on :

Follow Us