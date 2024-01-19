Atlas Air Boeing cargo plane makes emergency landing at Miami

An Atlas Air Boeing cargo plane was forced to make an emergency landing at Miami International Airport after experiencing an engine malfunction shortly after departure.

"The crew followed all standard procedures and safely returned to MIA," Atlas Air said in a statement, adding that it would conduct an inspection to determine the cause of the incident which occurred late on Thursday.

Unverified videos on social media platform X showed flames shooting out of the left wing of the aircraft while in flight. Reuters could not immediately verify the authenticity of the videos.

The aircraft involved was a Boeing 747-8, Flightaware data showed. Boeing's 747-8 is powered by four General Electric GEnx engines.