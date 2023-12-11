Attack on ICRC convoy in Sudan's Khartoum kills two, injures seven

The ICRC said it is shocked and appalled by the attack, which it described as deliberate.

It did not point the finger at any party, but Sudan's army said the convoy had come under fire after violating an agreement by approaching its defensive positions, using a car "belonging to the rebels" - a reference to the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The ICRC convoy was evacuating civilians, including foreign nationals, from St. Mary's Church in Khartoum, according to the army.

In a separate statement, the RSF accused the army of attacking the convoy. It said the incident had resulted in deaths as well as injuries.

"The humanitarian operation had been requested by and coordinated with the parties to the conflict, who gave their agreement and provided the necessary security guarantees," the ICRC said.

The army and the RSF have been locked since mid-April in a conflict that has devastated Khartoum and triggered waves of ethnic killings in Darfur despite several diplomatic efforts to halt the fighting.