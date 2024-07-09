Australia pledges more funds for Pacific banking amid China interest

Brisbane: Australia on Tuesday pledged to boost investment in Pacific Island countries to support their financial systems, as banks cut ties to the region citing risk at a time when China is looking to increase its influence there.

Some Western banks have ended long-term relationships with their counterparts in small nations in the Pacific, while others have looked to close operations, limiting access to US dollar-denominated bank accounts.

"We know the Pacific has seen the fastest withdrawal of correspondent banking services of any region in the world," Australia's Treasurer Jim Chalmers said in a speech at the Pacific Banking Forum in Brisbane.

"At stake here is the ability of the Pacific to engage with the world," he said, adding that large parts of the region risked being cut off from the global financial system.

Between 2011 and 2022, the Pacific region lost around 80 per cent of its correspondent banking relationships in services denominated in US dollars, Australia's Assistant Treasurer Stephen Jones told the forum, co-hosted by Australia and the United States.

Australia will provide A$6.3 million ($4.3 million) more for the Pacific to develop secure digital identity infrastructure and enhance compliance with anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing requirements, Chalmers said.

Western banks are de-risking to meet financial regulations, which has made it harder to do business in Pacific Island nations that are sometimes behind in compliance standards, in turn undermining financial resilience in these countries, according to experts.

Australian bank ANZ is in talks with the government about ways to make its business in the Pacific Islands more profitable, as the exodus of Western financial services fuels concern about rising Chinese influence, its CEO said on Tuesday.