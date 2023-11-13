Australia ports operator back online after cyber incident

Sydney: DP World Australia, one of the country's largest ports operators, said on Monday operations had resumed at all its facilities after a cyber security incident forced it to suspend operations for three days.

The breach had crippled operations at the company, which manages about 40 per cent of the goods that flow in and out of Australia, affecting its container terminals in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Western Australia's Fremantle.

"Operations resumed at the company's ports across Australia at 9 a.m. today (2200 GMT, Sunday) ... following successful tests of key systems overnight," the company, part of Dubai's state-owned DP World, said in a statement.

DP World expects to move about 5,000 containers from the four Australian terminals through the day, although ongoing investigation and responses to protect its networks could result in temporary disruptions over the next few days.

"This is a part of an investigation process and resuming normal logistical operations at this scale," DP World said.

After spotting the breach on Friday, DP World, one of a handful of stevedore industry players in Australia, disconnected internet, significantly impacting freight movements.