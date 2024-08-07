Bangladesh crisis: Interim govt headed by Muhammad Yunus will take oath on Thursday, says Army chief

Dhaka: Nobel laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus-led interim government in Bangladesh will take oath on Thursday, Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman said.
He also said the advisory council may have 15 members.
Yunus, the 84-year-old economist, was on Tuesday appointed as the head of interim government by President Mohammed Shahabuddin, a day after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country following deadly protests against her government over a controversial quota system in jobs.
Published 07 August 2024, 12:57 IST