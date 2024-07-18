Bangladesh protests: Mobile internet suspended, cops fire tear gas

Dhaka: Police fired tear gas to scatter protesters in Bangladesh on Thursday, while authorities cut some mobile internet services as violent clashes that have killed six and injured hundreds this week showed no signs of slowing.

Shops and offices were open in Dhaka, the capital, but there were fewer buses on the streets, as a call for a nationwide shutdown from students demanding abolition of a quota of 30% reservations drew little response.

Police fired tear gas to disperse stone-throwing students who blocked a major highway in the southern port city of Chittagong as mobile services were halted across most of the South Asian country.

"Mobile internet has been temporarily suspended due to various rumours and the unstable situation created ... on social media," Zunaid Ahmed Palak, the junior information technology minister, told reporters.

Services would be restored once the situation returned to normal, he added.

The protests are the first significant challenge to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government since she won a fourth straight term in January in an election boycotted by the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

Angered by high youth unemployment, with nearly 32 million out of work or education among a population of 170 million, the students are pushing for abolition of the quota of 30 per cent reservations for the families of freedom fighters.