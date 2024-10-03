Bangladesh recalls five envoys, including the one from India

<p>Bangladesh has recalled five envoys, including the one from India, <em>PTI</em> reported. </p>.<p>The other four who have been recalled are the ones from Australia, Belgium, Portugal, and the UN.</p><p>The neighbouring nation has a new government, where Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus is the Chief Adviser. </p><p>Since Sheikh Hasina's ouster, Bangladesh has made some changes including imposing a strict ban on Hilsa exports to India. With Durga Puja around the corner, and the freshwater fish being a favourite among many in West Bengal, this had come as a blow, but Bangladesh then reversed its decision. </p><p>With the new government in power, there have also been reports of calls from Islamic groups for no celebration of Durga Puja, but the government in official statements has refused to impose curbs on the celebration for Hindus who are a minority there. </p><p>At the same time, in the UN, Bangladesh expressed that it was ready to work on its relations with Pakistan but would not forget 1971. </p>