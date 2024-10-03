Home
Bangladesh recalls five envoys, including the one from India

The other four are from Australia, Belgium, Portugal, and the UN.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 03 October 2024, 02:54 IST

Published 03 October 2024, 02:54 IST
India NewsWorld newsBangladesh

