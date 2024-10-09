Biden, Netanyahu speak with focus on Israeli plans for retaliation against Iran

<p>Washington/Jerusalem: US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/joe-biden">Joe Biden</a> spoke to Israeli Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/benjamin-netanyahu">Benjamin Netanyahu</a> on Wednesday, Israeli officials said, for talks expected to include a discussion of Israeli plans for a retaliatory strike on Iran.</p><p>The call, under way late Wednesday morning US time, was the leaders' first known chat since August and coincided with a sharp escalation of Israel's conflict with both Iran and Iran-backed Hezbollah with no sign of an imminent ceasefire deal to end the conflict with Iran-backed Hamas in Gaza.</p>.Would weigh alternatives to striking Iranian oil fields if I were in Israel's shoes: Biden.<p>The Middle East has been on edge awaiting Israel's response to a missile attack last week that Tehran carried out in retaliation for Israel's military escalation in Lebanon. The Iranian attack ultimately killed no one in Israel and Washington called it ineffective.</p><p>Netanyahu has promised that arch-foe Iran will pay for its missile attack, while Tehran has said any retaliation would be met with vast destruction, raising fears of a wider war in the oil-producing region which could draw in the United States.</p><p>The White House did not respond to a request for comment.</p>