Britain, Israel leaders agree regional de-escalation is in everyone's interests

Starmer's office said the leaders agreed the impact of 'miscalculation would come at great costs for all sides'.
Reuters
Last Updated : 20 August 2024, 16:51 IST

London: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Israel's premier Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday agreed that regional de-escalation was in everyone’s interests, Starmer's office said in a statement following a phone call between the two.

Starmer's office said the leaders agreed the impact of "miscalculation would come at great costs for all sides". Starmer also used the call to express his condolences after Israel said it had retrieved the bodies of six hostages from the Gaza Strip.

Published 20 August 2024, 16:51 IST
World newsIsraelBritainBenjamin NetanyahuGazaKeir Starmer

