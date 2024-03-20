Brooklyn police fatally shoot man who chased and shot at a mugger

The fatal shooting occurred after four officers in an unmarked car, responding to calls of gunshots around 6 pm in East Flatbush, came across the foot chase, John Chell, the Police Department’s chief of patrol, said at a news conference Monday.

The officers saw the man in pursuit of the couple, “firing numerous rounds trying to shoot them,” he said.

Scott was shot several times by the officers and was taken to Kings County Hospital, where he died, authorities said. The shooting is under investigation by the Police Department’s Force Investigation Division, which examines officers’ use of deadly force, to determine whether the officers followed proper protocol.

No one has been charged, police said. The couple chased by Scott were not harmed and their names have not been released. None of the officers were shot, police said.

A gun was recovered at the scene, according to Chell. A 60-year-old man was also shot twice on the street, he said, but it was unclear by whom.

In a porch security-camera video shared on social media and in news reports, two people can be seen running on a sidewalk, while gunshots can be heard in the background and someone yells, “hey, hey, stop, stop.” Shortly after, a man runs into the frame as a gray sedan stops and several shots are fired. The man, possibly Scott, then collapses.

Four officers can be seen exiting the car, shooting over a dozen times in the man’s direction. While approaching the man, officers yell at him not to move while he is on the ground, and more officers soon arrive at the scene.

The uniformed officers were assigned to the Brooklyn South community response team and were helping officers in the 67th Precinct, Chell said.