JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Brooklyn police fatally shoot man who chased and shot at a mugger

In a porch security-camera video shared on social media and in news reports, two people can be seen running on a sidewalk, while gunshots can be heard in the background.
Last Updated 20 March 2024, 05:09 IST

Follow Us

New York: Police officers in Brooklyn shot and killed a 20-year-old man Monday who had been shooting at a mugger running off with his wallet, according to three law enforcement officials familiar with the matter.

The man, Nathan Scott, was firing at a fleeing man and woman after his wallet was stolen, according to the officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were discussing a continuing investigation.

The man who stole Scott’s wallet later confessed to the theft, one of the officials said. Scott gave chase for several blocks after he was robbed, according to an official.

The fatal shooting occurred after four officers in an unmarked car, responding to calls of gunshots around 6 pm in East Flatbush, came across the foot chase, John Chell, the Police Department’s chief of patrol, said at a news conference Monday.

The officers saw the man in pursuit of the couple, “firing numerous rounds trying to shoot them,” he said.

Scott was shot several times by the officers and was taken to Kings County Hospital, where he died, authorities said. The shooting is under investigation by the Police Department’s Force Investigation Division, which examines officers’ use of deadly force, to determine whether the officers followed proper protocol.

No one has been charged, police said. The couple chased by Scott were not harmed and their names have not been released. None of the officers were shot, police said.

A gun was recovered at the scene, according to Chell. A 60-year-old man was also shot twice on the street, he said, but it was unclear by whom.

In a porch security-camera video shared on social media and in news reports, two people can be seen running on a sidewalk, while gunshots can be heard in the background and someone yells, “hey, hey, stop, stop.” Shortly after, a man runs into the frame as a gray sedan stops and several shots are fired. The man, possibly Scott, then collapses.

Four officers can be seen exiting the car, shooting over a dozen times in the man’s direction. While approaching the man, officers yell at him not to move while he is on the ground, and more officers soon arrive at the scene.

The uniformed officers were assigned to the Brooklyn South community response team and were helping officers in the 67th Precinct, Chell said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 20 March 2024, 05:09 IST)
World newsUnited Statesgunshots

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT