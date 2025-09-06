Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Khalistani extremists receive financial support from inside Canada: Report

Illegal drug trafficking remains the highest money laundering threat in Canada, dwarfing even extremist financing methods.
Last Updated : 06 September 2025, 08:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 September 2025, 08:55 IST
India NewsWorld newsCanadaTerror fundingKhalistan terrorists

Follow us on :

Follow Us