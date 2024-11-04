Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Child care costs are swallowing their paychecks, and these voters want solutions

Child care is an overshadowed issue in presidential politics, dwarfed by talk of inflation, immigration, reproductive rights and foreign policy.
International New York Times
Last Updated : 04 November 2024, 15:27 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 November 2024, 15:27 IST
World newsDonald TrumpUS Presidential ElectionsKamala HarrisChild care

Follow us on :

Follow Us