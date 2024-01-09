China all praise for Awami League after victory in Bangladesh polls

“We are ready to work with the new Bangladesh government based on mutual respect, equality, mutual benefit and non-interference in each other’s internal affairs to carry out the traditional friendship and deepen BRI cooperation and strive for new progress of our strategic partnership of cooperation,” she said.

During President Xi Jinping's visit to Dhaka in 2016, China was committed to providing $ 40 billion for various investment projects under which Bangladesh will receive $ 26 billion for the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) projects and $ 14 billion for joint venture projects.

BRI is an ambitious programme for raising China-funded infrastructure across multiple countries aimed at boosting China’s economic and diplomatic clout.

The rapid expansion of Chinese investments in Bangladesh was regarded as the second highest by Beijing after the $ 60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Observers say Prime Minister Hasina who has been in power since 2009 maintained close ties with India and China and made effective use of investments from both countries to develop road and industrial infrastructure in the country.