China's aggressive actions in SCS fuel regional tensions

The Kuomintang government of China, in 1947, plotted an 11-dash line to advance claims over the entire SCS. A Chinese scholar said it had to be a dash-line as the seas are fluid, unlike on land, but the claims are hard. The Communists, who won the civil war, took time to stake a claim but broadly reiterated the nationalist position. Two dashes were removed after China and Vietnam delineated the maritime boundary in the Tonkin Gulf. Vietnam, after freeing its lands from French colonists, also advanced historical claims. They established a physical presence in the Spratly and a few Paracel islands. The Philippines' claim was based on inherited treaty rights over islands in the SCS, following Spanish withdrawal and independence from the USA. Other littoral states, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Brunei, had hydrocarbon interests and staked claims based on international law, primarily the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS 1982).