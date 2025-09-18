<p>BEIJING, Sept 18 (Reuters) - <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/china">China</a> is willing to maintain dialogue with all parties involved to keep global industrial and supply chains stable, its foreign ministry said on Thursday in response to reports of the Chinese regulator ordering firms to halt purchases of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nvidia">Nvidia</a> AI chips.</p>.<p>"We have always opposed discriminatory practices against specific countries on economic, trade, scientific and technological issues," ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a regular press conference without elaborating.</p>