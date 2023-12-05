China stocks crash, Moody's changes outlook to negative

Shanghai: China's blue-chip stocks slumped to nearly five-year lows on Tuesday amid worries about the country's growth, with talks of a possible cut to China's sovereign ratings by Moody's denting sentiment during the session.

Foreign investors sold the most shares in a month and a half, while market participants cautiously awaited fresh economic indicators and policy meetings for more clues.

After the domestic market closed, ratings agency Moody's announced an outlook cut on China's government credit ratings to negative from stable.

The blue-chip CSI 300 Index slumped 1.9 per cent to close at the lowest level since February 2019, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index also lost 1.9 per cent to a one-year trough.

The outlook change reflected the increased risks related to structurally and persistently lower medium-term economic growth and the ongoing downsizing of the property sector, Moody's said.

The market's weakness has fully reflected the risks in the economy and the reaction to the outlook change is overdone, said Xia Chun, Chief Economist of Forthright Holdings Co.