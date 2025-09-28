Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

China's former agriculture minister Tang Renjian sentenced to death with reprieve for bribery

The Changchun Intermediate People's Court suspended his death sentence for two years, noting he had confessed to his crimes.
Last Updated : 28 September 2025, 10:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 September 2025, 10:16 IST
World newsChinabriberyDeath sentence

Follow us on :

Follow Us