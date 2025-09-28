<p>Shenzhen: Tang Renjian, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/china">China</a>'s former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, was sentenced to death with reprieve for bribery at a court in Jilin province on Sunday, according to state-run news agency <em>Xinhua</em>.</p><p>Tang took bribes including cash and property worth over 268 million yuan ($37.6 million) in various positions held from 2007 to 2024, <em>Xinhua</em> said.</p><p>The Changchun Intermediate People's Court suspended his death sentence for two years, noting he had confessed to his crimes, it added.</p>.Russian and Chinese push to delay return of Iran sanctions fails at UN.<p>China's Communist Party expelled Tang in November 2024, six months after he was placed under investigation by the anti-graft watchdog and removed from his post.</p><p>Tang's investigation was unusually swift and followed similar investigations into defence minister Li Shangfu and his predecessor Wei Fenghe.</p><p>President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/xi-jinping">Xi Jinping</a> started a campaign of purges of China's domestic security apparatus in 2020, seeking to ensure police, prosecutors and judges are "absolutely loyal, absolutely pure and absolutely reliable".</p><p>Tang was governor of the western province of Gansu from 2017 to 2020 before being named minister of agriculture and rural affairs, according to official biographies.</p><p>In January, Xi said corruption is the biggest threat to China's Communist Party and remains on the rise.</p>