China's Xi Jinping calls for BRICS unity as bloc weighs expansion

No 'Tower of Babel'

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Tuesday that he and Xi had similar positions on BRICS expansion.

But pushback has come from Brazil and India, which have both forged closer ties with the West.

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Tuesday rejected the idea the bloc should seek to rival the United States and Group of Seven wealthy economies.

While he is pushing for neighbour Argentina to join, he said any new members would need to meet certain conditions, so the group does not become a "Tower of Babel".

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday his country, which is wary of Chinese dominance, fully supported expansion.

However, an Indian official familiar with discussions late on Tuesday between the leaders said Modi indicated "there have to be ground rules about how it should happen and who can join".

India and China periodically clash over their disputed Himalayan border.