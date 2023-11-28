JOIN US
world

Chinese coastguard warns off Japanese ships in disputed East China Sea Waters

Tensions rise as China takes control measures against alleged Japanese intrusion
Last Updated 28 November 2023, 10:57 IST

The Chinese coastguard said its vessels warned off Japanese ships that "illegally intruded" into waters around disputed East China Sea islets on Tuesday.

The Chinese vessels "took necessary control measures", the coastguard added, without going into details. There was no immediate comment from Japan.

China urged Japan to immediately cease all "illegal activities" in the area and ensure that similar incidents do not recur, the coastguard added.

The waters around Diaoyu Islands, which Japan calls the Senkaku Islands, are disputed and claimed by both China and Japan. The two sides have faced off in the waters, deploying patrol boats and urging the other to leave the area.

(Published 28 November 2023, 10:57 IST)
World news China Japan

