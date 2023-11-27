Chinese families of missing Malaysia MH370 plane seek compensation in court

Beijing: A Beijing court on Monday began compensation hearings for the Chinese relatives of passengers on board Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, which mysteriously disappeared over the Indian Ocean almost a decade ago, the plaintiffs said.

Over 150 Chinese passengers were on the flight which vanished en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on March 8, 2014. Malaysian investigators did not rule out the possibility that the aircraft had been deliberately taken off course, and debris confirmed or believed to be from the aircraft has washed up along the coast of Africa and on islands in the Indian Ocean.

Relatives of these passengers said they were demanding compensation from Malaysia Airlines, Boeing, aircraft engine maker Rolls-Royce and Allianz insurance group among others.

The court did not release any details on the case, but state media said more than 40 relatives were seeking between 10 million and 80 million yuan ($1.4 million and $11.2 million) each in compensation.