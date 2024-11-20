Cipla recalls over 1.8k boxes of generic drug in US due to broken tablets

<p>New Delhi: Drug major Cipla is recalling over 1,800 boxes of a generic medication in the US due to complaints of broken tablets, according to the US health regulator.</p>.<p>As per the latest Enforcement Report by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), US-based arm of Cipla is recalling 1,875 boxes of Lanthanum Carbonate chewable tablets (1000 mg, 10-count bottle) in the American market.</p>.<p>The medication is indicated for the treatment of high phosphate levels in the blood.</p>.<p>As per the USFDA, New Jersey-based Cipla USA, Inc is recalling the affected lot due to "complaints received of crushed and broken tablets".</p>.<p>The drug maker initiated the Class II nationwide (US) recall on October 23 this year.</p>.<p>As per the USFDA, a Class II recall is initiated in a situation in which the use of, or exposure to, a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.</p>.Diabetes too serious to be left to medical professionals only: Jitendra Singh.<p>India is the largest supplier of generic medicines with around 20 per cent share in the global supply by manufacturing 60,000 different generic brands across 60 therapeutic categories.</p>.<p>The products manufactured in the country are shipped to over 200 countries around the globe, with Japan, Australia, West Europe, and the US as main destinations. </p>