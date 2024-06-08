Danish PM Frederiksen suffered light whiplash after assault, her office says

Copenhagen: Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has suffered a light whiplash injury after she was assaulted by a man in central Copenhagen on Friday, her office said in a statement on Saturday.

"Apart from that, the Prime Minister is safe and sound, but she is shocked by the incident," it said, adding that Frederiksen had been taken to hospital for a check-up following the incident late on Friday.

All the Prime Minister's official events on Saturday have been cancelled, her office said.

Danish police said on Saturday a 39-year-old man would appear in front of a judge for preliminary questioning in relation to an assault on the prime minister.

Police said the man would be brought before the Copenhagen City Court for questioning at around 1 p.m. (1100 GMT), but declined to provide more detail.

Frederiksen, was able to walk away and had no outward signs of harm after the assault, Soren Kjergaard, who works as a barista in central Copenhagen, told Reuters after seeing her being escorted away by security.

Neither the police nor the prime minister's office said anything about the man's motive or whether he had carried a weapon.

The assault comes two days before Danes head to the polls in the European Union election.