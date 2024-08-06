David Lynch reveals emphysema diagnosis, director says 'will never retire'

London: Master filmmaker David Lynch has said he was diagnosed with emphysema, and in the post Covid era, it would be "very bad" for him to get sick even with a cold.

The 78-year-old, known for directing movies such as Mulholland Drive, Eraserhead, Blue Velvet, and others, said he "can only walk a short distance before" he runs "out of oxygen".

“I’ve gotten emphysema from smoking for so long and so I’m homebound whether I like it or not. … And now, because of COVID, it would be very bad for me to get sick, even with a cold,” Lynch told Sight and Sound in the magazine’s September cover story via the Independent.

Emphysema is a progressive lung disease which causes shortness of breath.

In the story, the American director also said he was “hopeful” that his 2010 script Antelope Don’t Run No More will one day see the light of the day.

“We don’t know what the future will bring,” he added.