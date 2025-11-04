Menu
Death toll from Philippines typhoon at 39 in Cebu, provincial official says

A Philippine military helicopter crashed on Tuesday killing six crew members while on a disaster assistance mission following the arrival of Typhoon Kalmaegi, the armed forces said.
Last Updated : 04 November 2025, 15:03 IST
Published 04 November 2025, 15:03 IST
World newsPhilippinesTyphoondeath toll

