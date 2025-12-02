<p>Pakistan, lately, dispatched a relief consignment to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sri-lanka">Sri Lanka</a> for flood-hit areas in Colombo and even put out a triumphant X post declaring its solidarity and commitment to “helping their brothers and sisters.” All seemed routine until sharp-eyed users spotted something Pakistan’s own High Commission apparently hadn’t: labels on the aid packages showing an expiry date that had already passed.</p><p>Within hours, Islamabad found itself in the middle of an online storm. In a now-deleted post on X, the photographs posted by the mission featured packages stamped with “EXP: 10/2024”, prompting accusations that Pakistan had sent expired goods to a disaster-stricken nation, all while showcasing the effort publicly.</p><p>Social media users highlighted that October 2024 was more than a year ago, questioning both the competence and the sensitivity behind the gesture. Critics slammed the alleged lapse as disrespectful to flood victims and wondered why no one had checked the labels before uploading the images. Islamabad has not issued a clarification. </p><p>As Pakistan faced these questions, India scaled up a full-fledged humanitarian operation to assist Sri Lanka in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah, which caused widespread flooding, casualties and disruption across the island.</p>.India evacuates last batch of stranded citizens from Sri Lanka, intensifies relief efforts.<p>Under Operation Sagar Bandhu, India has so far delivered 53 tonnes of relief material by air and sea since 28 November. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said over 2,000 stranded Indians have been evacuated. NDRF teams continue search-and-rescue work, having saved more than 150 people. Supplies have been transported aboard Indian Air Force aircraft and naval vessels including INS Vikrant, INS Udaygiri and INS Sukanya.</p><p>Chetak helicopters from INS Vikrant and IAF MI-17s carried out extensive rescue missions, winching stranded civilians — including pregnant women, infants and the critically injured — from remote areas. Those rescued included nationals of Sri Lanka, India and several other countries.</p><p>India initially delivered 9.5 tonnes of emergency rations via two Navy ships, followed by 31.5 tonnes of tents, medication, hygiene kits and two BHISHM medical cubes, an 80-member NDRF team, and another 12 tonnes aboard INS Sukanya. Evacuation flights continue on IAF C-130J and IL-76 aircraft.</p>