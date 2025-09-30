Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Donald Trump’s Gaza peace plan: A bit of the old, a bit of the new – and the same stumbling blocks

Stage two would see Gaza governed by a temporary transitional body consisting of a technocratic, apolitical committee composed of Palestinians and international members.
Last Updated : 30 September 2025, 08:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 September 2025, 08:43 IST
World newsDonald TrumppeaceGaza

Follow us on :

Follow Us