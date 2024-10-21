Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Donald Trump's latest threat against the media: Yanking broadcast licenses

Asked whether revoking a broadcast license was a 'drastic punishment', Trump did not answer directly, instead lobbing a string of insults at Harris, whom he called 'incompetent' and 'a Marxist'.
International New York Times
Last Updated : 21 October 2024, 15:54 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 October 2024, 15:54 IST
World newsDonald TrumpUS Presidential Elections

Follow us on :

Follow Us