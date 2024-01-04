EAM Jaishankar arrives in Nepal on two-day visit; to meet top leadership

Kathmandu: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived here on Thursday on a two-day visit to co-chair with his Nepalese counterpart the seventh Nepal-India Joint Commission meeting here on Thursday and Friday during which they will review the overall state of bilateral ties.

It is Jaishankar's first foreign trip in 2024.

Jaishankar will co-chair a meeting of the India-Nepal Joint Commission along with his Nepalese counterpart N P Saud.

The India-Nepal Joint Commission was established in 1987 and provides a platform for both sides to review all aspects of the bilateral partnership.

"Nepal is a priority partner of India under its 'Neighbourhood First' Policy. The visit is in keeping with the tradition of high-level exchanges between two close and friendly neighbours," the Ministry of External Affairs said in New Delhi.

During the Joint Commission meeting, “the entire gamut of Nepal-India relations will be reviewed”, according to Nepal's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Amrit Bahadur Rai.