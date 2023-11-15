Explained | Donald Trump's second-term agenda: Deportations, trade wars, 'tent cities'

Trump has been critical of the U.S.'s support for Ukraine in its war with Russia and has said he could end the war in 24 hours if elected. He has argued that Europe should reimburse the U.S. for ammunition used in the conflict.

Trump has supported Israel in its fight against Hamas despite initially criticizing its leaders after the October attacks.

Energy

Trump has vowed to increase U.S. production of fossil fuels by easing the permitting process for drilling on federal land and would encourage new natural gas pipelines.

He has said he will pull the United States out of the Paris Climate Accords, a framework for reducing global greenhouse gas emissions and would support increased nuclear energy production. He would also roll back the Biden White House’s electric-vehicle mandates and other policies aimed at reducing auto emissions.

Education

Trump has pledged to require America’s colleges and universities to “defend American tradition and Western civilization” and purge them of diversity programs. He said he would direct the Justice Department to pursue civil rights cases against schools that engage in racial discrimination.

On the K-12 level, Trump would support programs allowing parents to use public funds for private or religious instruction.

Crime

Trump has pledged to appoint U.S. attorneys who would launch probes into liberal prosecutors and district attorneys he says are failing to contain crime in America's cities. He has said he would institute the death penalty for human traffickers and drug dealers. He also has suggested that looters of retail stores could be "shot" while on site.

Homelessness

Trump has vowed to ban so-called “urban camps” from America’s cities and require homeless people to accept drug treatment or face arrest.

He said he would then "open large parcels of inexpensive land" where tent cities would be relocated and staffed with doctors, drug counselors and mental health experts.