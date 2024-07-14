Explained | Gun laws in Pennsylvania where an assassination attempt was made on Donald Trump

The world was in for a shock on Sunday after news broke that Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump was shot at during an election rally in the state of Pennsylvania.
Trump was injured in his ear and was photographed with blood on his face.
Investigators have identified the perpeptrator, who has been revealed to be 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks. No other details have been provided by law enforcement authorities about said individual.
This incident brings to the forefront one issue that has been haunting the United States for a long time now—gun violence.
The Pew Research Centre has revealed that 48,830 individuals lost their lives from gun-related injuries in the United States in 2021 alone.
CeasefirePA, an organisation that promotes stricter gun laws in Pennsylvania, says on its website that "1,600 Pennsylvanians die from gun violence every year. 3,000 more are injured".
In this context, let us have a look at gun laws in Pennsylvania:
Almost every purchase of a firearm in the state requires a background check. No proof of ability to handle a firearm is required to buy guns. One can simply walk into a store with proper documents and buy as many firearms as they like.
The state requires an individual to have proper permission if they are carrying a concealed firearm.
There is no 'Extreme Risk Law', which permits law enforcement to petition before a court to ensure someone is prevented from accessing guns when in crisis.
Can ex-cons carry weapons?
The state does not bar an individual from carrying weapons after assault or other convictions in cases of violence.
Are permissions required?
There is no permit or registration required either to carry either a long gun (shotguns, rifles, assault weapons) or a handgun.
There are no restrictions on assault weapons or magazine capacity.
Can young adults carry guns?
In January this year, a Pennsylvania court removed restrictions on young adults openly carrying guns during an emergency. (Note: The shooter in the Trump rally has been identified as a 20-year-old man).
Can authorities deny permission to own guns?
Pennsylvania laws also do not provide law enforcement officials to deny sales of firearms to someone who has been deemed a threat.
Source: Everytown Support Fund
Published 14 July 2024, 06:47 IST