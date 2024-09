Explained | How do Trump and Harris differ on AI policy?

What is Harris' position?

During the presidential debate, Harris stressed the need to invest in "American-based technology" so that the United States could win "the competition for the 21st century" or the "race on A.I. and quantum computing."

But if she wins, Harris is likely to take a cautious approach to AI, much as her predecessor President Joe Biden has done.

Last October, Biden signed an executive order to reduce the risks that AI poses to consumers, workers, minority groups and national security.

The order directed federal agencies to set new high standards for AI safety and security, for safeguarding equity and civil rights in AI and for promoting competitive markets in the industry.

Like Biden, Harris views technology as a national security issue, with China seen as the main threat to US dominance.

In June, the Biden government issued draft rules for banning or requiring notification of certain investments in AI and other tech sectors in China that could threaten US national security.

In her acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention in August, Harris linked AI to a struggle for dominance with China.

"I will make sure that: We lead the world into the future on space and Artificial Intelligence. That America - not China - wins the competition for the 21st century. And that we strengthen - not abdicate - our global leadership," she said.

The Democratic Party's policy platform promised a Harris administration would be set on "seizing the promise and managing the risks of AI" to ensure it serves the public interest.

"While AI is helping to cure diseases, predict the weather, and transform education, it's also being used to clone voices, commit fraud, institutionalize bias, and undermine democracy," it said.

The policy platform also said that workers should get a voice in how AI is used in their workplace and share fairly in any economic gains AI produces.

Harris has previously expressed concerns about AI-linked discrimination or bias and the Biden administration has published a blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights and issued new guidance on combating algorithmic discrimination.

"Vice President Harris' concerns about the harmful implications of AI are valid, as bias in AI can disproportionately harm marginalized communities," Clara Langevin, AI policy specialist at the Federation of American Scientists, a policy research and advocacy group, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

The Democrats' policy platform says a Harris administration will continue to advocate for the safe and secure development of AI and invest in the AI Safety Institute to create guidelines and best practices for mitigating AI risk.

A Democratic administration would also ban voice impersonations and act to strengthen protections in critical sectors like healthcare, financial services, housing, education and transport.

Voice impersonation has been a particular thorn in the side of politicians, with the chair of the Federal Communications Commission telling telecom companies to crack down on fraudulent political robocalls that use AI.