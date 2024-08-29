Explained | Where does Joe Biden's student loan debt plan stand? Here's what to know

Washington: President Joe Biden's latest effort to wipe out student loan debt for millions of Americans is in jeopardy.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to allow a key component of the policy, known as the SAVE plan, to move forward after an emergency application by the Biden administration.

Until Republican-led states sued to block the plan over the summer, SAVE had been the main way for borrowers to apply for loan forgiveness. The program allowed people to make payments based on income and family size; some borrowers ended up having their remaining debt canceled altogether.