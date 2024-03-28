F16s can carry nuclear weapons but they won't change things in Ukraine, says Putin

If Western countries supply Ukraine with F-16 fighters, the aircraft will not alter the situation on the battlefield, Russian news agencies quoted President Vladimir Putin as telling military pilots on Wednesday.

But the fighters, he was quoted as saying, can carry nuclear weapons and Moscow would have to take account of that in its military planning.

"If they supply F-16s, and they are talking about this and are apparently training pilots, this will not change the situation on the battlefield," Tass quoted Putin as telling pilots at a gathering northwest of Moscow.