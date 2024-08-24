FBI probing drive-by attack on Sikh separatist with close ties to Hardeep Singh Nijjar in California

In the same month as Nijjar's killing, the FBI foiled an alleged assassination attempt against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, another prominent Sikh separatist with dual citizenship in Canada and the United States.

The U.S. Justice Department has charged Indian national Nikhil Gupta with trying to arrange Pannun's murder at the behest of an Indian intelligence official.

Gupta pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial in New York.

Four Indian nationals in Canada are facing charges of murder and conspiracy in the death of Nijjar.

India has denied involvement in both incidents, and it was not clear if there is a connection between the drive-by shooting involving Raju and those earlier incidents.

The Indian Embassy in Washington did not respond to a request for comment on Friday about the recent shooting in California.

Police warnings to Sikh activists

In the days and months after Nijjar's killing, the FBI and the Canadian Royal Mounted Police privately warned at least seven Sikh activists that their lives could be in grave danger, without specifying the source of the threat.

Raju told Reuters he was not among those who received such calls.

Earlier this month, Reuters reported that threats and harassment against Sikh community leaders, including elected officials, has persisted in the United States and Canada since Nijjar's death.

Raju is involved with the organization Sikhs for Justice, an advocacy group co-founded by Pannun that organizes non-binding referendums around the world to urge India's Punjab state to secede from India and carve out an independent state called Khalistan.

The movement led to a violent insurgency in India's Punjab state in the 1980s and 1990s before it was crushed by Delhi.

The Aug. 11 shooting occurred two weeks after Raju had returned from Calgary, Canada, where he helped organize a referendum that drew the participation of an estimated 55,000 members of the Sikh community, according to Pannun.

In 2019, India declared Sikhs for Justice an unlawful association, citing its involvement in extremist activities. Pannun and its members deny these allegations.

Raju is not as well known as Pannun internationally, but he said he is active with organizing referendums.

He said he does not have enemies, and suspects the shooting was motivated by a desire to stoke fear in those supporting the Khalistan movement.

"They want to stop the Khalistan referendum," he said. "But this attack on me and the death threats is not going to deter me from continuing the campaign."