Former ISI chief taken into military custody in Pakistan

Former chief of Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI Faiz Hameed has been taken into military custody, news agency ANI reported on Monday, quoting Pakistan's Dawn News.

"Complying with the orders of Supreme Court of Pakistan, a detailed court of inquiry, was undertaken by Pakistan Army, to ascertain correctness of complaints in Top City Case made against Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd). Consequently, appropriate disciplinary action has been initiated against Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd), under provisions of Pakistan Army Act," said a press release issued from the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), reported Pakistan's Dawn News.