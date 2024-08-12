Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Former ISI chief taken into military custody in Pakistan

'Complying with the orders of Supreme Court of Pakistan, a detailed court of inquiry, was undertaken by Pakistan Army, to ascertain correctness of complaints in Top City Case made against Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd),' Pakistan's Dawn News reported.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 12 August 2024, 13:08 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Former chief of Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI Faiz Hameed has been taken into military custody, news agency ANI reported on Monday, quoting Pakistan's Dawn News.

"Complying with the orders of Supreme Court of Pakistan, a detailed court of inquiry, was undertaken by Pakistan Army, to ascertain correctness of complaints in Top City Case made against Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd). Consequently, appropriate disciplinary action has been initiated against Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd), under provisions of Pakistan Army Act," said a press release issued from the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), reported Pakistan's Dawn News.

More to follow...

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 August 2024, 13:08 IST
PakistanWolrd news

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT