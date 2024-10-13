Home
Homeworld

Former Maldives president Solih questions Muizzu govt's past objections as he courts closer India ties

Muizzu, who returned from a five day state visit to India last week, has expressed gratitude for India’s financial assistance and its consistent support, especially during challenging times.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 October 2024, 19:49 IST

Comments
India NewsWorld newsMaldivesIbrahim Mohamed Solih

