Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

France investigates online platforms over underage access to porn content

AliExpress told Reuters that similar listings had been removed from its site and that sellers who violate the platform's policies will be penalised.
Last Updated : 04 November 2025, 14:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 November 2025, 14:58 IST
World newsFrancepornOnline

Follow us on :

Follow Us