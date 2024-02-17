JOIN US
G7 demand clarification on circumstances of Alexei Navalny death

The foreign ministers of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States met in Munich on Saturday.
Last Updated 17 February 2024, 16:03 IST

Munich: G7 foreign ministers on Saturday called on Russia to fully clarify the circumstances of the death of Alexei Navalny, Russian President Vladimir Putin's most formidable domestic opponent.

"They expressed their outrage at the death in detention of Alexei Navalny, unjustly sentenced for legitimate political activities and his fight against corruption," according to a statement released by Italy, which is currently chairing the Group of Seven wealthy nations.

The foreign ministers of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States met in Munich on Saturday.

World newsRussiaVladimir PutinG7Alexei Navalny

