G7 leaders to discuss Iranian attack in Sunday video call

The G7 call will be held in the early afternoon European time, an Italian government statement said.

US President Joe Biden has pledged a coordinated G7 diplomatic response to the drone and missile attack, which he condemned, and Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said he hoped that the Israeli government shows restraint in its response.

"I hope that the Israeli government will adopt a cautious line. I hope that there will be no counterattack to the counterattack," Tajani told radio station RTL 102.5.

The G7 groups the United States, Canada, Italy, Britain, France, Germany and Japan. Its foreign ministers are scheduled to meet over April 17-19 on the Italian island of Capri.